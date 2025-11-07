After Mamdani WARNS ICE Agents, Trump Hints At Fresh Raids | Mamdani Vs Trump

After New York City's newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, issued a warning to federal immigration agents during remarks regarding his transition to City Hall, U.S. President Donald Trump takes him on, says that he loves New York but he wants the murderers gone, hinting at the fact that fresh ICE raids may be around the corner despite Mamdani's warnings. Watch!
