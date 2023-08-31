After Moon, Sun Next; All You Need To Know About India’s Solar Mission | Watch

After the moon, ISRO has its eyes set on the sun. ... moreAfter the moon, ISRO has its eyes set on the sun. A groundbreaking scientific endeavour, Aditya -L1 which is India's first solar mission is all set to take off on September 2nd from Sriharikota. This is a result of collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and various other institutions. The mission will unlock new insights about the Sun over the next 5 years.
