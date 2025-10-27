English
Business News/ Videos / After Pak PM’s Praise For Trump, US Prez Responds, Here’s What He Said…

After Pak PM’s Praise For Trump, US Prez Responds, Here’s What He Said…

Updated: 27 Oct 2025, 02:58 pm IST Livemint

Trump vows to end Pakistan-Afghanistan war very quickly after brokering Thailand-Cambodia truce at ASEAN Summit! On October 26, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Trump hails Sharif and Munir as great people, claiming his admin has ended 8 wars in 8 months. Only one left, he says of the border conflict killing scores. Watch the bold pledge!

 
