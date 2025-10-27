After Pak PM’s Praise For Trump, US Prez Responds, Here’s What He Said…

Trump vows to end Pakistan-Afghanistan war very quickly after brokering Thailand-Cambodia truce at ASEAN Summit! On October 26, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, Trump hails Sharif and Munir as great people, claiming his admin has ended 8 wars in 8 months. Only one left, he says of the border conflict killing scores. Watch the bold pledge!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.