After Roads, Nitin Gadkari Reveals His Next Big Focus: 'Public Transport Need Of The Hour'

Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has cautioned that there is no future for petrol and diesel vehicles, driven by escalating concerns around air pollution and India's heavy dependence on fossil fuel imports. His comments come amid a widespread debate over whether alternative fuels can capture a significant share of the auto supply chain. He also said that after roads, he's going to focus on India's public transport - but urged manufacturers to shift away from petrol and diesel in this aspect. Watch.