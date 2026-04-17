After Round 1 Failed, Pakistan Set To Host Round 2 Of Iran-U.S. Peace Talks To End West Asia Crisis

Pakistan has launched urgent diplomatic efforts to host a second round of high-stakes US-Iran peace talks after the first round collapsed following 21 hours of negotiations in Islamabad.Official sources confirm intense backchannel activity. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, while Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir spent over 24 hours in Tehran meeting Iranian leaders.US President Donald Trump said if a final deal is signed in Islamabad, he may personally attend. He claimed Iran has accepted “almost everything” and signalled a possible extension of the fragile ceasefire, which expires on April 22.The first round failed mainly over Iran’s nuclear programme, with JD Vance calling the US proposal its “final and best offer.” Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf accused the US side of failing to build trust.