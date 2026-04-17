Subscribe

After Round 1 Failed, Pakistan Set To Host Round 2 Of Iran-U.S. Peace Talks To End West Asia Crisis

Pakistan has launched urgent diplomatic efforts to host a second round of high-stakes US-Iran peace talks after the first round collapsed following 21 hours of negotiations in Islamabad.Official sources confirm intense backchannel activity. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, while Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir spent over 24 hours in Tehran meeting Iranian leaders.US President Donald Trump said if a final deal is signed in Islamabad, he may personally attend. He claimed Iran has accepted “almost everything” and signalled a possible extension of the fragile ceasefire, which expires on April 22.The first round failed mainly over Iran’s nuclear programme, with JD Vance calling the US proposal its “final and best offer.” Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf accused the US side of failing to build trust.

Livemint
Published17 Apr 2026, 11:50 PM IST
Pakistan Set To Host Round 2 Of Iran-U.S. Peace Talks To End West Asia Crisis
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosAfter Round 1 Failed, Pakistan Set To Host Round 2 Of Iran-U.S. Peace Talks To End West Asia Crisis
Read Next Story