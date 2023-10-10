After Success Of Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L1, ISRO Sets Eyes On Other Planets | Details

Updated: 10 Oct 2023, 05:07 PM IST

India's premier space research and exploration age... moreIndia's premier space research and exploration agency ISRO is now planning to explore other planetary systems after the successful completion of India's most recent mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-3, and the successful launch of a mission to observe the sun, Aditya L1. But before ISRO launches missions to explore other planetary systems, ISRO is all set to send India's first manned mission to space, the Gaganyaan. Watch the full video to find out more details about ISRO's plans.