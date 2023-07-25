After Tomatoes, Brace Yourself For Costlier Milk & Bakery Items | Details

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 01:45 PM IST

With increasing raw material costs and heavy rainf... moreWith increasing raw material costs and heavy rainfall in the northern states, retail milk prices are expected to rise in the coming months. Experts believe that the prices will increase by Rs. 2-4 a litre. Because of heavy rainfall prices of paddy, maize, and rice bran have considerably increased and this increase has been passed on to the milk prices. Not only milk, but the prices of eggs, soybean, cooking oil, are also rising. Supply chain hurdles are only one part of the equation, but climate change and Russia Ukraine war are troubling the middle class even more.