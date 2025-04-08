Explore
Business News/ Videos / After Trump, EU Now Puts Pressure On India To Cut Auto Tariffs, India Ready For Phased Cuts: Report

After Trump, EU Now Puts Pressure On India To Cut Auto Tariffs, India Ready For Phased Cuts: Report

Updated: 08 Apr 2025, 06:57 PM IST Livemint

After Trump, EU Now Puts Pressure On India To Cut Auto Tariffs, India Ready For Phased Cuts: Report After Donald Trump’s blunt demand for tariff cuts, it’s now Europe’s turn. The European Union is knocking on India’s door with a big ask: scrap tariffs on imported cars. And Prime Minister Modi’s government seems ready to negotiate. According to a Reuters report, the EU wants India to reduce its sky-high import duties on cars, crossing over 100%. Watch for more! #eu #trumptariffs #autoimports #indiatariffs #india #pmmodi

 
