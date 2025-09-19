'Against Trump's Bullying': Free Speech Debate SHAKES U.S. After Jimmy Kimmel Fired Over Kirk Joke

Updated: 19 Sept 2025, 12:07 am IST

Senate Democrats launch free speech bill amid Trump’s “attacks” on liberal groups after Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC suspension over Charlie Kirk comments! Democrats like Chris Murphy and Jamie Raskin hold a press conference, condemning FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s “abuse of power” for pressuring ABC to pull Kimmel’s show indefinitely. Kimmel’s remarks calling MAGA “desperate” to politicize Kirk’s killing sparked Nexstar and Sinclair affiliates to preempt episodes.