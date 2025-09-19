Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / 'Against Trump's Bullying': Free Speech Debate SHAKES U.S. After Jimmy Kimmel Fired Over Kirk Joke

'Against Trump's Bullying': Free Speech Debate SHAKES U.S. After Jimmy Kimmel Fired Over Kirk Joke

Updated: 19 Sept 2025, 12:07 am IST Livemint

Senate Democrats launch free speech bill amid Trump’s “attacks” on liberal groups after Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC suspension over Charlie Kirk comments! Democrats like Chris Murphy and Jamie Raskin hold a press conference, condemning FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s “abuse of power” for pressuring ABC to pull Kimmel’s show indefinitely. Kimmel’s remarks calling MAGA “desperate” to politicize Kirk’s killing sparked Nexstar and Sinclair affiliates to preempt episodes.