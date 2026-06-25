Agentic AI in the Enterprise: Why Businesses Can’t Afford to Wait | Mint Techcetra

PARTNEREDArtificial intelligence is no longer just an experiment for enterprises. In this special episode of Techcetra, in partnership with @salesforce, we decode how businesses are moving beyond AI pilots and embracing production-grade, enterprise AI. Recorded on the sidelines of the Agentforce World Tour India, host Leslie D'Monte speaks with Arun Kumar Parameswaran, EVP & MD, Salesforce South Asia, and Mankiran Chowhan, Managing Director, Salesforce India, about the biggest mindset shifts among Indian businesses, the rise of agentic AI, and why trust, governance and measurable ROI matter more than ever. Watch the latest episode of Techcetra, in partnership with Salesforce.