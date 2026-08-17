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Agentic AI & Money: How Smart Agents Are Rewriting Finance | #AllAboutAI EP 19

In this episode of Mint All About AI produced in partnership with @salesforce, leaders from Salesforce, Godrej Capital, Mirai Asset and Niwas Housing Finance talk about how agentic AI is transforming lending, housing finance and investments. From multilingual voice-to-text for informal borrowers to AI as the ’operating system’ of modern finance, the panel moderated by Abhishek Singh, Associate Editor, LiveMint unpacks speed, customer experience, data, trust, and the new security and compliance challenges shaping the future of financial services.

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Published17 Aug 2026, 05:07 PM IST
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Agentic AI & Money: How Smart Agents Are Rewriting Finance | #AllAboutAI EP 19
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