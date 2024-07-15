Ahead Of Budget 2024, Naidu & Nitish Have A ₹ 48,000 Crore Wishlist! | Special Status & Tax Impact

Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 01:10 PM IST

With just days to go for budget 2024, NDA allies Chandrababu Naidu & Nitish Kumar aren't letting the BJP go easy - they have in fact handed their own wishlists, which according to media reports could be nearly 48K cr. Both the states are urging the Centre to nearly double the unconditional long-term loans allocated for infrastructure spending to ₹1 lakh crore, Naidu's requests include funds for developing Andhra Pradesh's capital, Amaravati, and the Polavaram irrigation project Bihar is seeking funds for nine new airports, two power projects, two river water programs, and the establishment of seven medical colleges.