Ahead of war-torn Ukraine, and theocratic Iran, India shut down internet 87 times in 2022: Report

Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 07:09 AM IST

India for the 5th time in a row topped the list of... moreIndia for the 5th time in a row topped the list of countries that shutdown the internet. New York based watchdog Access Now published a report claiming India shut down internet 87 times during 2022. Like previous years J&K once again was the region which saw the most number of internet shutdowns.