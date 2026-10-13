'AI Boom Offsets Middle East War, Energy Shock & Rising Debt': IMF Warns of Global Growth Risks

The IMF says global growth is expected to reach 3.1% in 2026, supported by strong artificial intelligence (AI) investment despite rising risks from the Middle East war, higher oil prices and mounting public debt. IMF Deputy Research Director Petya Koeva Brooks warns that global economic resilience may be reaching its limits, with growth increasingly concentrated in countries benefiting from the AI boom. Without measures to cushion the energy shock, global growth could have fallen to 2.5%. The IMF is urging governments to rebuild fiscal buffers as economic divergences and debt vulnerabilities deepen.