AI Boom Spells Trouble For Indian Auto Industry: Chipmakers Prioritise AI Over Cars As Demand Surges
India's auto industry is bracing for what could be its third major supply disruption in just five years. This time, the threat is not a pandemic, and it is not a geopolitical restriction on rare earth minerals. It is the global artificial intelligence boom — and the pressure it is putting on the supply of memory chips used in vehicles. Watch.
