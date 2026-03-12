Subscribe

AI Boom Spells Trouble For Indian Auto Industry: Chipmakers Prioritise AI Over Cars As Demand Surges

India's auto industry is bracing for what could be its third major supply disruption in just five years. This time, the threat is not a pandemic, and it is not a geopolitical restriction on rare earth minerals. It is the global artificial intelligence boom — and the pressure it is putting on the supply of memory chips used in vehicles. Watch.

Ayaan Kartik, Shouvik Das
Published12 Mar 2026, 08:32 PM IST
Advertisement
Trouble For Indian Auto Industry?: Chipmakers Prioritise AI Over Cars
AI Quick Read

About the Authors

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik tracks the developments in the country's growing automobile sector. With a special focus on data, he likes to break down numbers to figur...Read More

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade. From evolving technology consumption by users, to the...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsVideosAI Boom Spells Trouble For Indian Auto Industry: Chipmakers Prioritise AI Over Cars As Demand Surges
Advertisement
Read Next Story