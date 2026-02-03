Google DeepMind Unveils AlphaGenome: AI That Reads DNA & Predicts Disease Risks Before Symptoms! Revolutionary tool analyzes up to 1M DNA letters at once—trained on human/mouse data to decode how mutations affect gene activation across tissues (brain, liver, organs). Cracks 98% non-coding DNA controlling genes behind cancer, heart disease & mental health. Speeds precision gene therapy & molecular disease understanding. Major leap-but lab validation still essential. AI narrows search, saves years!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.