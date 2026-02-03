AI Doctor? Google's AlphaGenome Can Decodes Your DNA For Disease Risks | Here’s How

Updated: 03 Feb 2026, 11:18 pm IST

Google DeepMind Unveils AlphaGenome: AI That Reads DNA & Predicts Disease Risks Before Symptoms! Revolutionary tool analyzes up to 1M DNA letters at once—trained on human/mouse data to decode how mutations affect gene activation across tissues (brain, liver, organs). Cracks 98% non-coding DNA controlling genes behind cancer, heart disease & mental health. Speeds precision gene therapy & molecular disease understanding. Major leap-but lab validation still essential. AI narrows search, saves years!