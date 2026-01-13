English
Business News/ Videos / AI Enters US Military Networks As Pentagon Partners With Musk's Grok | Here's All You Need To Know

AI Enters US Military Networks As Pentagon Partners With Musk's Grok | Here's All You Need To Know

Updated: 13 Jan 2026, 10:15 am IST Livemint

The U.S. military is accelerating its push into artificial intelligence as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announces the integration of Elon Musk’s Grok AI into defense networks. Unveiled during a visit to SpaceX, the move is part of a broader AI acceleration strategy aimed at securing America’s technological edge in modern warfare. Officials say speed, innovation, and private-sector partnerships will define future conflicts. Musk called the moment a turning point where science fiction becomes reality. As AI reshapes battlefields, the stakes for global security could not be higher.

 
