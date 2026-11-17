AI is not just after jobs—it may also come after humans, taking economic action against them to preserve itself, AI researcher Stuart Russell warned. Speaking in a fireside chat with Peak XV Partners managing director Rajan Anandan at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Russell, director of the Centre for Human-Compatible Artificial Intelligence, said AI tools acting in self-preservation is one of their most worrying traits. Watch the interaction here.
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