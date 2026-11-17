AI Expert Stuart Russel: AI Is Set To Be Far More Powerful Than Humans

AI is not just after jobs—it may also come after humans, taking economic action against them to preserve itself, AI researcher Stuart Russell warned. Speaking in a fireside chat with Peak XV Partners managing director Rajan Anandan at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Russell, director of the Centre for Human-Compatible Artificial Intelligence, said AI tools acting in self-preservation is one of their most worrying traits. Watch the interaction here.