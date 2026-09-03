'AI is less about tech, more about the HR domain' | #AllAboutAI

Strategy is where most agentic enterprise plans succeed or fail — and trust sits at the centre of it. So how do you turn that trust into real market value? On Mint's All About AI, produced in partnership with @salesforce , Abhishek Singh, Associate Editor, LiveMint, speaks to Shibani Ahuja, SVP of Enterprise IT Strategy at Salesforce where they explore the way forward for building trust-driven, agentic enterprises. -- Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d