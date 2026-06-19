AI Legend Noam Shazeer Joins OpenAI After Google Paid Nearly $3 Billion For His Return

Noam Shazeer, one of the most influential figures in modern AI and co-author of the groundbreaking “Attention Is All You Need” paper that created the Transformer architecture, is leaving Google to join OpenAI. Shazeer announced the move on X, calling it a difficult decision while praising his Google team. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman welcomed him enthusiastically, saying he had wanted to work with Shazeer since OpenAI’s founding.Shazeer previously left Google in 2021, co-founded Character.AI, and was brought back by Google in a $2.7 billion deal in 2024. His departure is being seen as a major setback for Google in the intensifying AI talent war. Watch why Noam Shazeer’s move to OpenAI is a big deal in the global AI race.