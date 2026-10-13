AI Models May No Longer Need Data Centres To Self-Replicate: Anthropic Reveals Why

Anthropic has published research examining whether AI models could autonomously find vulnerable devices, copy themselves onto them, and spread without human help. The findings are unsettling. Small models under 30 billion parameters can already complete many of the steps required for replication. The main barrier — completing the full sequence end-to-end — is narrowing. In simplified tests, stronger models like GLM-5.2 demonstrated end-to-end replication capability, particularly on poorly secured IoT devices, smart appliances and Android TVs.