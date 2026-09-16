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'AI Safety Is Non-Negotiable': EU Says Companies Must Prove Their Models Are Safe

The European Union is in favor of developing innovation in artificial intelligence, but companies have to prove their services are safe for citizens to operate in the bloc, EU Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said on Monday.

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Published16 Sep 2026, 12:58 AM IST
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'AI Safety Non-Negotiable': EU Says Companies Must Prove Their Models Are Safe
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