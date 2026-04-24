AI Vs Jobs: Meta Axes 8,000 Employees, Microsoft Slashes 8,750 Jobs | AI Push Sparks Mass Cuts

Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are making aggressive workforce cuts as the AI race heats up. Meta plans to lay off 8,000 employees and halt hiring for thousands of open roles, while Microsoft is offering buyouts to around 8,750 US workers. The moves come as both tech giants pour billions into AI infrastructure, data centers, and global expansion. With record spending underway, companies are prioritizing efficiency and redirecting resources toward artificial intelligence growth. Is AI already replacing jobs in big tech? Watch to understand what this means for the future of work.