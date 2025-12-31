English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 31 2025 15:50:03
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 277.95 0.34%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 180.05 2.45%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 2,201.40 2.17%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 399.70 1.56%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd share price
  2. 367.50 1.66%
Business News/ Videos / ‘AI Will Replace Many, MANY Jobs…’, Hinton Warns Of AI Job Crisis In 2026 | These Jobs Are NOT Safe

‘AI Will Replace Many, MANY Jobs…’, Hinton Warns Of AI Job Crisis In 2026 | These Jobs Are NOT Safe

Updated: 31 Dec 2025, 04:55 pm IST Livemint

‘AI Will Replace Many, MANY Jobs…’, Hinton Warns Of AI Job Crisis In 2026 | These Jobs Are NOT Safe AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton has once again raised alarm bells about the dangers posed by the new technology, highlighting how the progress being made could lead to a severe job loss crisis among other issues in 2026. Hinton also reiterated his warning that there is a 10–20% chance that AI takes over the world, calling it a “very real fear” shared by him and many other people in the tech world. Watch to know more!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue