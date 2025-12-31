‘AI Will Replace Many, MANY Jobs…’, Hinton Warns Of AI Job Crisis In 2026 | These Jobs Are NOT Safe

‘AI Will Replace Many, MANY Jobs…’, Hinton Warns Of AI Job Crisis In 2026 | These Jobs Are NOT Safe AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton has once again raised alarm bells about the dangers posed by the new technology, highlighting how the progress being made could lead to a severe job loss crisis among other issues in 2026. Hinton also reiterated his warning that there is a 10–20% chance that AI takes over the world, calling it a “very real fear” shared by him and many other people in the tech world. Watch to know more!