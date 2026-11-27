AI-Linked Layoffs: IT Employees Demand National Policy on Job Cuts, Severance and Reskilling

As artificial intelligence reshapes India’s technology sector, IT employees and workforce experts are calling for a national framework to protect workers affected by AI-driven job cuts. The proposed policy would set common standards for severance pay, advance notice, internal transfers and reskilling, while requiring companies to disclose how AI is changing their workforce. The demand comes as TeamLease Digital estimates that around 30% of technology-sector roles could face compression over the next 18 to 24 months. Employees are pointing to exit packages offered by Microsoft and Canva as benchmarks, but there is no industry-wide agreement yet. Experts are urging NASSCOM and companies to work towards common standards so workers are not left to depend solely on individual company policies.