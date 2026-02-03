An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner has been grounded after a technical issue was flagged during engine start on a London–Bengaluru flight. The airline said a fuel control switch on one engine failed to remain in the required position, prompting immediate precautionary action. The development has drawn heightened attention following the Ahmedabad Dreamliner crash, where investigators flagged fuel control switch movements as a critical factor, underscoring why even suspected defects trigger immediate grounding. Watch.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.