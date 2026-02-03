English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 02 2026 15:58:29
  1. ITC share price
  2. 314.80 1.68%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 439.10 3.33%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 188.60 1.62%
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 270.15 7.61%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd share price
  2. 362.90 5.34%
Business News/ Videos / Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Grounded After Fuel Switch Turns To 'Cutoff' From 'Run' | Details

Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Grounded After Fuel Switch Turns To 'Cutoff' From 'Run' | Details

Updated: 03 Feb 2026, 12:38 am IST Livemint

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner has been grounded after a technical issue was flagged during engine start on a London–Bengaluru flight. The airline said a fuel control switch on one engine failed to remain in the required position, prompting immediate precautionary action. The development has drawn heightened attention following the Ahmedabad Dreamliner crash, where investigators flagged fuel control switch movements as a critical factor, underscoring why even suspected defects trigger immediate grounding. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue