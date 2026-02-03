Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Grounded After Fuel Switch Turns To 'Cutoff' From 'Run' | Details

Updated: 03 Feb 2026, 12:38 am IST

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner has been grounded after a technical issue was flagged during engine start on a London–Bengaluru flight. The airline said a fuel control switch on one engine failed to remain in the required position, prompting immediate precautionary action. The development has drawn heightened attention following the Ahmedabad Dreamliner crash, where investigators flagged fuel control switch movements as a critical factor, underscoring why even suspected defects trigger immediate grounding. Watch.