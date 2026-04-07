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Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Steps Down After Crash, Delays & Losses | Trouble For Tata Group?

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has stepped down, marking a major leadership shift at Air India during a turbulent phase. His exit comes after a series of setbacks including a deadly crash, operational delays, rising losses, and geopolitical disruptions impacting global routes. Despite some financial improvement under the Tata Group, challenges continue to mount—raising questions about the airline’s turnaround strategy and future leadership. What led to this sudden move? What’s next for Air India?

Livemint
Published7 Apr 2026, 02:53 PM IST
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Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Steps Down After Crash, Delays & Losses
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