Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jul 15 2025 15:52:47
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 1,995.30 0.62%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,430.90 0.57%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,584.80 0.91%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,484.90 0.02%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 342.00 0.01%
Business News/ Videos / Air India Crash: After Etihad, South Korea Orders Checking Of Boeing Fuel Switches

Air India Crash: After Etihad, South Korea Orders Checking Of Boeing Fuel Switches

Updated: 15 Jul 2025, 08:51 PM IST Livemint

South Korea orders urgent inspections of Boeing fuel switches after a shocking Air India crash report! The probe revealed fuel switches on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner were flipped to “cutoff” seconds after takeoff, raising global safety concerns. India’s DGCA mandates checks on Boeing 787s and 737s by July 21, impacting Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, while airlines like JetBlue, Etihad, and JAL follow suit. Despite a 2018 FAA advisory, outdated switch locks remain a risk. Will this spark tougher regulations for Boeing?

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue