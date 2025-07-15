Air India Crash: After Etihad, South Korea Orders Checking Of Boeing Fuel Switches

Updated: 15 Jul 2025, 08:51 PM IST

South Korea orders urgent inspections of Boeing fuel switches after a shocking Air India crash report! The probe revealed fuel switches on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner were flipped to “cutoff” seconds after takeoff, raising global safety concerns. India’s DGCA mandates checks on Boeing 787s and 737s by July 21, impacting Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, while airlines like JetBlue, Etihad, and JAL follow suit. Despite a 2018 FAA advisory, outdated switch locks remain a risk. Will this spark tougher regulations for Boeing?