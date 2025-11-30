Air India, IndiGo Fleet Hit Due To Glitch In Airbus A320 | What EXACTLY Happened? | Explained Air India and IndiGo on Saturday issued travel advisory for passengers and warned of delays and longer turnaround in scheduled operations as Airbus ordered an immediate software change on a number of its A320 fleet. Watch for more!
