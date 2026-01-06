Air India Leadership Shake-Up? Tata Group May Replace CEO Campbell Wilson Before 2027

India’s aviation flagship Air India is facing fresh turbulence. Reports by Reuters and The Economic Times suggest that the Tata Group is actively exploring a leadership change at Air India—well before CEO Campbell Wilson’s term ends in 2027. The move comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny following a deadly crash, operational lapses flagged by authorities, and growing concerns over crisis management and safety compliance. Sources say Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran has held performance reviews and quietly sounded out global aviation executives as potential successors. Is this the biggest leadership shake-up at Air India since Tata’s takeover? And what does it mean for the airline’s ambitious turnaround plan? Watch the full story to understand what’s happening behind the scenes.