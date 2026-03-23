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Air India’s 18-25 BMI Rules: Strict Rules From May, Crew Risks De-Rostering, Pay Loss Over Weight

Air India’s 18-25 BMI Rules: Strict Rules From May, Crew Risks De-Rostering, Pay Loss Over Weight Air India cabin crew who fall outside prescribed weight limits can be pulled off flights without pay, subjected to unannounced BMI checks before or after duty, and required to clear functional fitness tests before being allowed to fly again, under a new health and fitness compliance policy that comes into effect on May 1, 2026. Watch for more!

Livemint
Published23 Mar 2026, 03:35 PM IST
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Air India’s BMI Rules: Strict Rules From May, Crew Risks Pay Loss Over Weight
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