Air India to end brand Vistara after merger

Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 07:07 AM IST

Air India, a subsidiary of the Tata group, has announced its decision to discontinue the Vistara brand upon completion of its merger with Tata SIA Airlines Limited. While Air India completed a year of privatization in January, Vistara started operations in January 2015 as a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. In this situation, it is very important to look into why this strategic move was made and what it means for the future of the Vistara brand.