AirAsia seeks early merger with AI Express | Mint Primer | Mint

Exciting Airline Merger Ahead! AirAsia India gears... moreExciting Airline Merger Ahead! AirAsia India gears up for integration with Air India Express, transforming into AI Express. Quick transition planned, possible completion by March 2024, ahead of schedule. Rebranding & flight code change in progress. Tata Group's strategic move aims for a unified low-cost platform. Travelers to benefit from improved connectivity & operational efficiencies. Stay tuned for this game-changing development in India's airline industry!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.