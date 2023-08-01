AirAsia seeks early merger with AI Express | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 08:12 PM IST

Exciting Airline Merger Ahead! AirAsia India gears... moreExciting Airline Merger Ahead! AirAsia India gears up for integration with Air India Express, transforming into AI Express. Quick transition planned, possible completion by March 2024, ahead of schedule. Rebranding & flight code change in progress. Tata Group's strategic move aims for a unified low-cost platform. Travelers to benefit from improved connectivity & operational efficiencies. Stay tuned for this game-changing development in India's airline industry!