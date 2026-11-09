Airbnb Set To Launch AI Travel Agent In 2027 | Watch

Airbnb has announced plans to introduce a dedicated artificial intelligence travel agent that will help users explore destinations, compare stays, build itineraries and book complete trips. CEO Brian Chesky described the experience as a “generative UI” that dynamically creates interactive maps, comparison cards, photos, calendars and tailored plans. The AI is designed to handle end-to-end travel tasks, including rebooking and 24/7 support.
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