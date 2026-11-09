Subscribe

Airbnb Set To Launch AI Travel Agent In 2027 | Watch

Airbnb has announced plans to introduce a dedicated artificial intelligence travel agent that will help users explore destinations, compare stays, build itineraries and book complete trips. CEO Brian Chesky described the experience as a “generative UI” that dynamically creates interactive maps, comparison cards, photos, calendars and tailored plans. The AI is designed to handle end-to-end travel tasks, including rebooking and 24/7 support.

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2026, 08:41 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Airbnb Set To Launch AI Travel Agent In 2027 | Watch
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosAirbnb Set To Launch AI Travel Agent In 2027 | Watch
Advertisement
Read Next Story