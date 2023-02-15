Air-India signs mother of all aviation deals, to buy 470 commercial jets worth $100 billion

Tata Group owned Air-India has inked the mother al... moreTata Group owned Air-India has inked the mother all aviation deals with American Boeing and French Airbus. Air-India for the first time in 17 years is going to buy 470 commercial aircrafts as it looks to expand its fleet. Air-India will spend a whopping $100 billion to Boeing and Airbus to acquire the aircrafts.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.