Airlines Hike Fares, Cut Flights As Iran War Doubles Jet Fuel Prices: How Bad Can It Get?

Iran War Doubles Jet Fuel Prices – Why Your Next Flight Ticket Is About to Get Much More Expensive! The ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran has caused jet fuel prices to double in just one month, sending massive shockwaves through the global aviation industry. Airlines are now responding with immediate capacity cuts, fare hikes, and new fuel surcharges. Before the war, the industry was heading for a record $41 billion profit in 2026. That outlook is now at serious risk. Cathay Pacific has already hiked surcharges twice, adding an $800 fuel surcharge on Sydney-London routes. United Airlines CEO warns fares may need to rise 20% just to cover fuel costs. Low-cost carriers and budget travellers are expected to be hit the hardest as middle-class flying demand shrinks.