Airtel Pips Jio; Corners More Postpaid Subscribers | How Will Jio Respond? | Watch

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 05:36 PM IST

The great Indian Telecom war is unfolding rapidly. The square-off is between two of India’s most successful telecom operators led by two of India's most successful entrepreneurs. On one hand is Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Airtel and on the other is the most recent entrant JIO, led by Ambani. At stake is India’s expanding mobile and broadband subscriber base. If you were to wager a guess… who would you bet is ahead? Watch the full video to find out.