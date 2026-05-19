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Airtel STUNS Dalal Street: Becomes India's 2nd-Most Valuable Company By Beating HDFC In Market Cap

Bharti Airtel has overtaken HDFC Bank to become India’s second-most valuable listed company by market capitalisation, behind only Reliance Industries. The sharp rally in Airtel shares despite touching 52-week low. Watch the full report.

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Updated19 May 2026, 01:24 AM IST
Airtel Becomes India's 2nd-Most Valuable Company By Beating HDFC In Market Cap
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