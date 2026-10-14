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AI’s Biggest Boom Set To Face Major Reality Check? ASML Says…

ASML Holding, the Dutch monopoly maker of extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, has warned that soaring AI spending could create a supply shortfall for its tools over the next two years. Even as it raised its 2026 sales forecast to €44–45 billion, CEO Christophe Fouquet said current supply plans will not be enough. ASML is the only company that produces the EUV machines essential for advanced chips used by TSMC, Samsung and Intel. A single high-NA EUV tool costs around $400 million and has lead times of more than a year.

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Published14 Oct 2026, 11:05 PM IST
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AI’s Biggest Boom Set To Face Major Reality Check? ASML Says…
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