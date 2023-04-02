Ajay Banga all set to become WB chief despite Russia’s opposition and China’s reluctance

Indian-American Ajay Banga is all set to become th... moreIndian-American Ajay Banga is all set to become the next Chief of the World Bank after the nomination window closed on 29th March and no other alternative candidate was proposed by other countries. American President Joe Biden announced In February, that Banga will be USA’s nominee to lead the World Bank. Banga, a business leader with decades of experience is said to be ‘well equipped’ to lead the global institution at ‘this critical moment in history.’
