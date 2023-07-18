Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Ajay Banga Is ‘More Optimistic’ About the Indian Economy ‘Now Than In A Long Time’ | Here’s Why

Ajay Banga Is ‘More Optimistic’ About the Indian Economy ‘Now Than In A Long Time’ | Here’s Why

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 03:16 PM IST Livemint

India has got many things right in the last few years. Among those, the digitalisation of payments is right on top. India’s successful efforts to digitalise payments have a fan following of its own. And no, we aren’t saying it, The World Bank President Ajay Banga who is a fan of India's digital payment system, the UPI said it in as many words. But why is Banga so gung ho about India’s digital payments? What role is it playing in India's economic growth? Watch the full video to find out.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.