India and Canada have agreed on a shared security work plan following high-level talks between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin in Ottawa. The agreement marks a significant step toward stabilising relations after the diplomatic crisis triggered by the 2023 Nijjar killing allegations. The meeting signals a cautious reset in India–Canada ties, with both sides prioritising practical cooperation and trust-building despite lingering political sensitivities.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.