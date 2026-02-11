English
Ajit Doval Meets Canadian Counterpart, India & Canada Agree On Plan To Boost Security Co-operation

Ajit Doval Meets Canadian Counterpart, India & Canada Agree On Plan To Boost Security Co-operation

Updated: 11 Feb 2026, 01:39 pm IST Anna Mathew

India and Canada have agreed on a shared security work plan following high-level talks between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin in Ottawa. The agreement marks a significant step toward stabilising relations after the diplomatic crisis triggered by the 2023 Nijjar killing allegations. The meeting signals a cautious reset in India–Canada ties, with both sides prioritising practical cooperation and trust-building despite lingering political sensitivities.

 
