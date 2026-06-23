Ajit Doval Warns BRICS Allies Of Growing 'Non-Traditional' Security Threats | WATCH

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval addressed the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting, warning that the world is facing a “tumultuous time” with military conflicts, geopolitical uncertainty, economic strains, and disruptive technologies. Doval emphasised that non-traditional threats like camouflaged terrorism and cyber attacks are transcending borders and defeating conventional responses. He highlighted BRICS as a vital platform for a multipolar world and strengthening the Global South’s voice. On a positive note, he welcomed the US-Iran peace deal, saying the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.