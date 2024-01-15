Akasa Air Co-Founder Aditya Ghosh’s Unusual Journey To The Top | Rollin’ With The Boss Ep 3

Aditya Ghosh was working as the legal counsel for the parent company of Indigo Airlines in 2008 when he was asked to join as the President of the airline. Mr. Ghosh, who co-founded Akasa Air with the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala later in 2022, said that the offer to join Indigo as its President 16 years ago seemed ‘unusual.’ The decision to accept the offer wasn’t easy as a new father. But a decision he did end up making. @akasa_air If that short story sounds unusual and intriguing, you are in for a treat! Tune in to watch Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor Mint in conversation with Akasa co-founder Aditya Ghosh in the latest episode of Rollin’ With The Boss.